SAS and its pilots extend wage talk deadline

STOCKHOLM, June 29 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST and its pilots have agreed to extend by three days a deadline for wage talks, Swedish news agency TT and Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported on Wednesday, citing mediators and a company spokesperson.

Flight will thus continue as normal on Wednesday. Close to 1,000 pilots in Denmark, Sweden and Norway, around 80% of those working for the company, plan to go on strike unless a deal is found, labour unions have said.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, editing by Terje Solsvik)

