News & Insights

World Markets
AAL

SA's Amplats appoints finance director Miller as CEO

July 27, 2023 — 02:40 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong and Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

Adds detail

July 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J on Thursday appointed finance director Craig Miller as CEO to replace Natascha Viljoen, effective from Oct. 1.

Miller has been Amplats' finance director since 2019 and has over 23 years of mining industry experience gained in South Africa, Brazil and the UK. He has worked across the Anglo American Plc AAL.L group’s PGMs, base metals and bulk commodities businesses.

Viljoen, who has been at the helm of the world's top platinum group metal (PGM) miner by value since April 2020, is leaving to join Newmont CorpNEM.N as chief operating officer.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Nelson Banya in Harare; editing by Sonia Cheema and Jason Neely)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAL
NEM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.