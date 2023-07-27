SA's Amplats appoints finance director Miller as CEO

Adds detail

July 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J on Thursday appointed finance director Craig Miller as CEO to replace Natascha Viljoen, effective from Oct. 1.

Miller has been Amplats' finance director since 2019 and has over 23 years of mining industry experience gained in South Africa, Brazil and the UK. He has worked across the Anglo American Plc AAL.L group’s PGMs, base metals and bulk commodities businesses.

Viljoen, who has been at the helm of the world's top platinum group metal (PGM) miner by value since April 2020, is leaving to join Newmont CorpNEM.N as chief operating officer.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Nelson Banya in Harare; editing by Sonia Cheema and Jason Neely)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.