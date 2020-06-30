Commodities

SAS agrees recapitalisation plan with main owners

Contributors
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Niklas Pollard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

SAS and its main owners have agreed on a recapitalisation plan to help ride out the collapse in air travel brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Scandinavian airline said on Tuesday.

Plan would restore 14.25 bln SEK in equity

Airline would secure 12 bln SEK in new funding

Main owners Sweden, Denmark and KAW foundation back plan

Plan includes rights issue, support from Norway

Adds detail, background, CEO comment

STOCKHOLM, June 30 (Reuters) - SAS SAS.STand its main owners have agreed on a recapitalisation plan to help ride out the collapse in air travel brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Scandinavian airline said on Tuesday.

The plan, supported by owners Sweden, Denmark and the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, would restore 14.25 billion Swedish crowns ($1.53 billion) of equity and secure around 12 billion crowns in new funding, SAS said.

"The Board supports and believes that the Recapitalisation Plan presents a balanced way forward given the magnitude of the recapitalisation and the conditional burden sharing measures," SAS Chairman Carsten Dilling said in a statement.

Widespread curbs to halt its spread has grounded passenger jets across the world and left airlines struggling for survival even if recent weeks have seen tentative steps toward restarting travel.

Germany is set to take a 20% stake in Lufthansa and SAS' Nordic rival Norwegian Air recently completed a 12.7 billion Norwegian crown ($1.36 billion) debt conversion and share sale to save it from going under.

The plan to aid SAS includes a share issue to its main owners and a broader rights issue as well as new hybrid notes and the conversion of bonds.

Norway has agreed to pay 500 million crowns for the airline to maintain its network.

"We have said for quite some time that we don't need more debt, we really need new equity and that is what this plan is about," CEO Rickard Gustafson told Reuters.

($1 = 9.3425 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Niklas Pollard; additional reporting by Simon Johnson and Jason Neely)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular