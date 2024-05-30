SAS AB Shows Progress Amid Financial Challenges

SAS AB (SASDQ) has released an update.

SAS AB reports increased passenger volumes and strong ticket sales, alongside progress in their restructuring initiatives, including U.S. court approval of their chapter 11 plan and a corporate restructuring application in Sweden. Despite these positive developments, financial results showed a net loss, with a year-on-year improvement in operating results but a deterioration in the result before tax. The airline is preparing for upcoming seasons, expanding its network, and maintaining its position as a primary partner for Apollo’s charter trips, while also joining the SkyTeam alliance in September 2024.

