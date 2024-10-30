Sarytogan Graphite’s Promising Study and New Opportunities

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (AU:SGA) has released an update.

Sarytogan Graphite Limited has successfully completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for its Sarytogan Graphite Project, revealing promising financial returns and strong future potential. The project, which includes a significant equity investment from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, is poised to enhance energy storage solutions with its high-grade graphite deposit. Additionally, the company has expanded its portfolio with the granting of a new copper exploration license, marking a strategic move towards diversified mineral exploration.

