Sarytogan Graphite Secures Major Investment from EBRD

Sarytogan Graphite Limited has secured a significant equity investment from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which now holds a 9.99% stake in the company. This investment was made at a notable premium, highlighting the company’s potential and boosting its credibility in the market. Sarytogan plans to use the funds to advance several strategic projects, including the milling of bulk samples and recruitment for key positions.

