Sarytogan Graphite Schedules Annual General Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 05:32 pm EDT

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (AU:SGA) has released an update.

Sarytogan Graphite Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting set for November 25, 2024, allowing shareholders to participate both in-person and virtually. Shareholders can engage in the meeting by viewing live streaming, asking questions, and voting in real-time. The voting process will be conducted by poll, with the option to appoint a proxy for those unable to attend.

