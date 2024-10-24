Sarytogan Graphite Schedules Annual General Meeting

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (AU:SGA) has released an update.

Sarytogan Graphite Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting set for November 25, 2024, allowing shareholders to participate both in-person and virtually. Shareholders can engage in the meeting by viewing live streaming, asking questions, and voting in real-time. The voting process will be conducted by poll, with the option to appoint a proxy for those unable to attend.

