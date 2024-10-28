Sarytogan Graphite Reveals Promising Financial Projections

News & Insights

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (AU:SGA) has released an update.

Sarytogan Graphite Limited has unveiled promising financial projections for their graphite project, highlighting a 33% internal rate of return and a substantial pre-tax net present value of $518 million. The project boasts a 60-year initial mine life with a maiden probable ore reserve of 8.6 million tonnes at 30% total graphitic carbon. These figures position Sarytogan as a compelling opportunity in the graphite sector, appealing to investors with an eye on long-term growth.

