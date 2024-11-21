Sarytogan Graphite Lists New Securities on ASX

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (AU:SGA) has released an update.
Sarytogan Graphite Limited has announced the quotation of over 16.5 million ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of a series of previously announced transactions, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial strategies to engage with the market. The announcement is expected to draw attention from investors interested in the graphite sector.
