Sarytogan Graphite Lists New Securities on ASX

November 21, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (AU:SGA) has released an update.

Sarytogan Graphite Limited has announced the quotation of over 16.5 million ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of a series of previously announced transactions, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial strategies to engage with the market. The announcement is expected to draw attention from investors interested in the graphite sector.

