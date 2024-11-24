Sarytogan Graphite Limited Passes Key AGM Resolutions

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (AU:SGA) has released an update.

Sarytogan Graphite Limited announced that all resolutions proposed during its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, including the adoption of a remuneration report, election of a director, and approval of a 10% placement capacity. This news could positively influence investor sentiment as the company moves forward with its strategic initiatives.

