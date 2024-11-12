Sarytogan Graphite Director Increases Shareholding

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (AU:SGA) has released an update.

Sarytogan Graphite Limited has announced a change in the securities holdings of its director, Sean Gregory, who exercised vested performance rights to acquire an additional 500,000 ordinary shares. This move increases Gregory’s stake in the company to a total of 1,025,000 ordinary shares, alongside his existing options and performance rights. The change reflects ongoing adjustments in the director’s investment portfolio within the company.

