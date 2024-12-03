Sarytogan Graphite Director Change and Stock Impact

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (AU:SGA) has released an update.

Sarytogan Graphite Limited announced the cessation of Brendan Borg as a director as of November 30, 2024. Borg holds a substantial interest in the company through options and shares, signaling potential impact on the company’s stock value. Investors might watch for changes in the company’s governance and strategy following his departure.

