Sarytogan Graphite Director Adjusts Securities Holdings

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (AU:SGA) has released an update.
Sarytogan Graphite Limited has announced a change in the securities holdings of its director, Stephen Penrose. The director has allowed 2,012,500 options, previously exercisable at $0.25 per share, to lapse unexercised, leaving him with 50,000 ordinary shares. This move could signal strategic realignments within the company’s management.
