Sarytogan Graphite Announces Virtual Annual Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 05:33 pm EDT

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (AU:SGA) has released an update.

Sarytogan Graphite Limited has announced plans for its Annual General Meeting, set for November 25, 2024, allowing both in-person and virtual participation. Shareholders can access the meeting notice and materials electronically, and are encouraged to vote via proxy. This move aims to streamline communication and make shareholder engagement more accessible.

