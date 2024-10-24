Sarytogan Graphite Announces Virtual Annual Meeting

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (AU:SGA) has released an update.

Sarytogan Graphite Limited has announced plans for its Annual General Meeting, set for November 25, 2024, allowing both in-person and virtual participation. Shareholders can access the meeting notice and materials electronically, and are encouraged to vote via proxy. This move aims to streamline communication and make shareholder engagement more accessible.

For further insights into AU:SGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.