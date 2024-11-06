News & Insights

Sarytogan Graphite Advances EBRD Share Transaction

November 06, 2024 — 05:45 pm EST

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (AU:SGA) has released an update.

Sarytogan Graphite Limited has received approval from the Kazakh Ministry to issue 31.25 million shares to the EBRD, advancing their transaction process. The company is working on completing the first tranche of the placement by the end of November, following an extension agreement with the EBRD. This development is significant for investors tracking Sarytogan’s growth and strategic moves in the graphite sector.

