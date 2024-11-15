Sarytogan Graphite Addresses ASX Filing Oversight

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (AU:SGA) has released an update.

Sarytogan Graphite Limited has addressed a delay in filing a necessary change of director’s interest notice with the ASX, attributing the oversight to an administrative lapse. The company assured compliance with its governance policies and clarified that this was an isolated incident. Such lapses can influence investor confidence, underscoring the importance of timely disclosures in the financial markets.

