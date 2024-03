(RTTNews) - Sartorius AG (SARTF) Thursday announced the Board's approval dividend of 0.74 euros per preference share and 0.73 euros per ordinary share to be paid on April 4.

The company said the total amount disbursed will be 50.7 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.