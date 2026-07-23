Sartorius Stedim Biotech Q2 Profit & Sales Rise; Backs FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (SRTOY), a biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday reported second-quarter results reflecting higher profit and sales. The France-based healthcare company also reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance.

Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. is a France-based biopharmaceutical solutions company and a subsidiary of Germany's Sartorius AG, providing bioprocess technologies and products for the development and manufacture of biologics, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

For the second quarter of 2026, the company's net profit attributable to equity holders of Sartorius Stedim Biotech increased 35.7% to 93.0 million euros from 68.5 million euros a year earlier.

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter rose 37.1% to 0.96 euros per share from 0.70 euros per share in the same period last year.

Net Profit for the period increased 36.5% to 93.7 million euros from 68.6 million euros a year earlier.

Net sales marginally increased by 2.7% to 765.7 million euros from 745.0 million euros in the second quarter of 2025, driven by the recurring consumables business and continued stabilisation in bioprocess equipment demand.

Earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, increased 19.5% to 154.0 million euros from 128.9 million euros in the period last year.

Cash and cash equivalents totalled 203.9 million euros at the end of the second quarter of 2026.

Fiscal 2026 Guidance

Sartorius Stedim Biotech reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance, expecting constant-currency sales growth of 6% to 10%, supported by first-half performance and favourable end-market trends.

Meanwhile, the company continues to expect its underlying EBITDA margin to improve to slightly above 31%.

Further, management noted that geopolitical uncertainties and tariff measures continue to create a high degree of uncertainty in its outlook.

SRTOY closed Wednesday at $19.98, up 4.44%.

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