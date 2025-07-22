Markets

Sartorius Stedim Biotech H1 Net Profit Rises; Confirms Guidance For 2025

July 22, 2025 — 01:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech reported that its first half net profit increased to 154.1 million euros from 104.0 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 1.58 euros compared to 1.08 euros. Underlying EBITDA rose 19.3% to 462 million euros. The corresponding margin grew by 2.8 percentage points to 31.0%. Underlying net profit increased by 38.3% to 228 million euros. Underlying earnings per share rose to 2.34 euros from 1.71 euros. In the first half, sales revenue rose 9.4% in constant currencies, or 8.5% reported, to 1.49 billion euros.

"In the first six months of the year, our high-margin recurring business with consumables has continued to grow, as expected, also contributing to a substantially enhanced profitability. Driven by strong underlying customer demand for single-use solutions for bioprocessing, we have seen sales revenue increase across all regions," said René Fáber, CEO of Sartorius Stedim Biotech.

The management confirmed guidance for the full year and projects organic sales revenue growth of around 7 percent for fiscal 2025, with a forecast range of around plus/minus two percentage points. Management expects an underlying EBITDA margin of around 30 to 31 percent.

