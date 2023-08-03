Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Price Target Decreased by 7.38% to 307.43

The average one-year price target for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) has been revised to 307.43 / share. This is an decrease of 7.38% from the prior estimate of 331.91 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 252.50 to a high of 409.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.69% from the latest reported closing price of 270.40 / share.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Maintains 0.51% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.51%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sartorius Stedim Biotech. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIM is 0.23%, a decrease of 16.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.17% to 4,700K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 356K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIM by 26.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 318K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIM by 22.99% over the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 295K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing an increase of 45.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIM by 50.04% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 263K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIM by 10.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 184K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIM by 11.81% over the last quarter.

