Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Price Target Decreased by 20.55% to 248.69

The average one-year price target for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) has been revised to 248.69 / share. This is an decrease of 20.55% from the prior estimate of 313.04 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 176.75 to a high of 409.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.86% from the latest reported closing price of 176.55 / share.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Maintains 0.82% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.82%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sartorius Stedim Biotech. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 6.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIM is 0.22%, a decrease of 3.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.94% to 4,932K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 356K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 320K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIM by 11.81% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 263K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIM by 22.82% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 235K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing an increase of 38.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIM by 34.35% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 226K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing an increase of 20.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIM by 0.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.