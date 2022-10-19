BioTech

Sartorius sees 2022 revenues in lower half of target range

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Franco-German lab supplies maker Sartorius SATG.DE on Wednesday predicted that full-year sales would come in at the lower half of its target range after pandemic-related demand dropped.

Sales growth is now expected to be in the lower half of the range of around 15% to 19% projected so far, it said in a statement, confirming an adjusted earnings margin target of about 34% for 2022.

"We are specifying our full-year outlook for 2022 within the range projected so far, but the global political and economic uncertainties remain high," said Chief Executive Joachim Kreuzburg.

The company also cited a "swift normalization of demand following two years influenced by strong special effects due to the pandemic".

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

