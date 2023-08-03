Sartorius (SARTF) Price Target Decreased by 28.19% to 359.95

The average one-year price target for Sartorius (OTC:SARTF) has been revised to 359.95 / share. This is an decrease of 28.19% from the prior estimate of 501.26 dated August 16, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 320.24 to a high of 411.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.19% from the latest reported closing price of 320.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sartorius. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SARTF is 0.01%, a decrease of 1.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 61K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SARTF by 16.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SARTF by 8.97% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SARTF by 18.36% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 12.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SARTF by 12.35% over the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

