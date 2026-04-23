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Sartorius Q1 Underlying Net Profit Declines; Confirms 2026 Guidance

April 23, 2026 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sartorius (SRT3.DE, SRT.DE) reported first quarter net profit of 56.2 million euros compared to 48.5 million euros, prior year. Underlying EBITDA was up slightly by 1.6 percent to 267 million euros compared to the prior year quarter. Underlying net profit decreased by 1.9 percent to 83 million euros, compared with 85 million euros, previous year. Underlying earnings per ordinary share was 1.20 euros compared to 1.22 euros.

In the first three months of 2026, Sartorius Group reported sales revenue of 899 million euros, an increase of 7.5 percent in constant currencies compared with the prior-year quarter. Reported Group growth amounted to 1.8 percent, due to more pronounced adverse currency effects.

For the full year 2026, management continues to forecast Sartorius Group's sales revenue growth in constant currencies to be between around 5 and 9 percent, including a contribution of approximately 1 percentage point from the MATTEK acquisition and US tariff surcharges. The underlying EBITDA margin is expected to increase to slightly above 30 percent due to volume and scale effects.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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