June 16 (Reuters) - Franco-German lab supplies maker Sartorius SATG.DE lowered its 2023 EBITDA and sales forecast on Friday.

The company said it now expects sales revenue to decline in the low to mid-teens percentage range in fiscal 2023.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru)

((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.