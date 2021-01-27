Sartorius FY20 Underlying Profit, Revenues Climb; Sees Growth In FY21; Lifts FY25 View

(RTTNews) - German biopharmaceutical company Sartorius AG (SDMHF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2020 underlying net profit climbed 42.9 percent to 299.3 million euros from last year's 209.4 million euros.

Underlying earnings per ordinary share were 4.37 euros, up 43 percent from 3.06 euros a year ago.

Underlying EBITDA rose 39.6 percent from last year to 692 million euros. The respective margin climbed year over year to 29.6 percent from 27.1 percent.

According to preliminary figures, Group sales revenue grew 27.8 percent to 2.34 billion euros from 1.83 billion euros last year. Sales revenue grew 30.2 percent in constant currencies.

Order intake was up 46.2 percent to 2.84 billion euros. Pandemic-related orders accounted for close to 14 percentage points of growth.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company projects sales revenue to increase by 19 percent to 25 percent, and underlying EBITDA margin to be about 30.5 percent, up from 29.6 percent a year earlier.

Further, the company considerably raised mid-term targets for 2025 and now plans to grow sales to about 5 billion euros, compared to previous target of around 4 billion euros.

The underlying EBITDA margin is forecast to rise to around 32 percent, compared to former guidance of around 28 percent.

