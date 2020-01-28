Sartorius FY19 Profit, Order Up; Sees Higher Margin, Sales In FY20- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sartorius AG (SDMHF.PK), a German laboratory and pharmaceutical equipment provider, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2019 net profit rose 19.2 percent to 209.3 million euros from 175.6 million euros a year ago. Earnings per ordinary share of 3.06 euros grew from 2.56 euros last year. Earnings per preference share of 3.07 euros grew from 2.57 euros a year ago.

Underlying EBITDA grew 22.4 percent to 495.8 million euros, and underlying EBITDA margin was 27.1 percent, up from 25.9 percent last year.

Group sales revenue rose 16.7 percent to 1.83 billion euros from last year's 1.57 billion euros. Sales revenue in constant currencies rose 14.8 percent.

The company said it grew by double digits in sales revenue, order intake and earnings, recording gains in both divisions and across all regions.

Order intake grew 16.7 percent to 1.94 billion euros, and the growth was 14.8 percent in constant currencies.

Looking ahead, Sartorius projects that it will increase Group sales in fiscal 2020 on the basis of constant currencies by 10 percent to 13 percent, with the acquisition of Biological Industries expected to contribute approximately 1.5 percentage points to this growth.

Regarding profitability, Sartorius forecasts that its underlying EBITDA margin will increase year over year to about 27.5 percent from 27.1 percent.

