Sartorius (FWB:SRT3) Price Target Decreased by 19.26% to 387.77

The average one-year price target for Sartorius (FWB:SRT3) has been revised to 387.77 / share. This is an decrease of 19.26% from the prior estimate of 480.29 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 365.39 to a high of 418.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.93% from the latest reported closing price of 305.50 / share.

Sartorius Maintains 0.47% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.47%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sartorius. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRT3 is 0.30%, a decrease of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.39% to 7,279K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,155K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,114K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRT3 by 1.18% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 660K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares, representing an increase of 21.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRT3 by 28.67% over the last quarter.

PRGFX - T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 464K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing an increase of 24.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRT3 by 25.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 327K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRT3 by 13.24% over the last quarter.

