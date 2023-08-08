Sartorius (FWB:SRT) Price Target Increased by 5.91% to 334.90

The average one-year price target for Sartorius (FWB:SRT) has been revised to 334.90 / share. This is an increase of 5.91% from the prior estimate of 316.20 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 297.95 to a high of 383.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.68% from the latest reported closing price of 289.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sartorius. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRT is 0.01%, a decrease of 1.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 61K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRT by 16.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRT by 8.97% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRT by 18.36% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 12.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRT by 12.35% over the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

