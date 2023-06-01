Sartorius (FWB:SRT) Price Target Decreased by 9.52% to 387.60

The average one-year price target for Sartorius (FWB:SRT) has been revised to 387.60 / share. This is an decrease of 9.52% from the prior estimate of 428.40 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 333.30 to a high of 451.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.82% from the latest reported closing price of 257.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sartorius. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRT is 0.01%, a decrease of 1.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 61K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRT by 1.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRT by 8.97% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRT by 7.90% over the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRT by 1.92% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.