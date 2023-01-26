BioTech

Sartorius confirms 2022 revenues target

January 26, 2023 — 01:46 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds details

BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Franco-German lab supplies maker Sartorius SATG.DE said on Thursday that 2022 full-year sales were on target but predicted growth in 2023 would not be as strong amid demand normalization and further declines in the COVID-19-related business.

Sales growth rose by 15% in constant currencies, according to preliminary figures, Sartorius said. I, Sartorius predicted consolidated 2022 sales revenue growth would be in the lower half of the range of around 15% to 19%.

"While growth in the Lab division was even slightly stronger than forecast, the Bioprocess division was influenced by the expected normalization of demand, a process that is expected to continue for several quarters," said Chief Executive Joachim Kreuzberg.

The Bioprocess Solutions division, which supplies substances and gear to biopharmaceutical companies, saw a 15.9% increase. However, incoming orders dropped over 10% in the division that was particularly affected by the pandemic.

For 2023, the company expects sales revenue growth in the low single-digit percentage range; excluding the COVID-19-related business, the increase would be in the high single-digit range.

Citing inflation adjustments, the company slightly raised its medium-term sales revenue target on Thursday and now expects to hit around 5.5 billion euros ($6.01 billion) in 2025, from a previous 5 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9156 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
BioTech
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.