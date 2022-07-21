Sartorius confirms 2022 outlook on strong H1 sales

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Sartorius confirmed its 2022 outlook on Thursday on the back of a bump in sales revenue for the first half of 2022, the German lab supplier said.

Sales revenue grew to about 2.06 billion euros ($2.11 billion) in the first six months of 2022, a 20.9% increase at constant currencies when compared with the same period last year, said the company.

For 2022, Sartorius expects consolidated sales revenue to increase by about 15% to 19%.

($1 = 0.9782 euros)

