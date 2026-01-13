Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Preferred Stock (XTRA:SRT3) Price Target Increased by 11.46% to 387.02

The average one-year price target for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Preferred Stock (XTRA:SRT3) has been revised to 387,02 € / share. This is an increase of 11.46% from the prior estimate of 347,23 € dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 284,11 € to a high of 597,44 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.95% from the latest reported closing price of 258,10 € / share.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Preferred Stock Maintains 0.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.29%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.41% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 14.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRT3 is 0.18%, an increase of 13.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.16% to 4,621K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,350K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares , representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRT3 by 13.16% over the last quarter.

FKGRX - Franklin Growth Fund holds 456K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PWJAX - PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund holds 318K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRT3 by 22.59% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 304K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing a decrease of 61.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRT3 by 27.20% over the last quarter.

PRGSX - T. Rowe Price Global Stock Fund holds 254K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares , representing a decrease of 72.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRT3 by 56.46% over the last quarter.

