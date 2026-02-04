Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Preferred Stock (WBAG:SRT3) Price Target Increased by 10.32% to 381.77

The average one-year price target for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Preferred Stock (WBAG:SRT3) has been revised to € 381,77 / share. This is an increase of 10.32% from the prior estimate of € 346,04 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 280,25 to a high of € 589,33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.37% from the latest reported closing price of € 225,40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRT3 is 0.21%, an increase of 0.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.57% to 6,592K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKGRX - Franklin Growth Fund holds 456K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PWJAX - PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund holds 318K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRT3 by 22.59% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 304K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing a decrease of 61.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRT3 by 27.20% over the last quarter.

PRGSX - T. Rowe Price Global Stock Fund holds 254K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares , representing a decrease of 72.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRT3 by 56.46% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 172K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRT3 by 20.76% over the last quarter.

