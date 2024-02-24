Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Preferred Stock (SUVPF) Price Target Increased by 24.28% to 512.59

The average one-year price target for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:SUVPF) has been revised to 512.59 / share. This is an increase of 24.28% from the prior estimate of 412.46 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 451.94 to a high of 599.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.94% from the latest reported closing price of 344.15 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

