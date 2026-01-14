Stocks
SUVPF

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Preferred Stock (SUVPF) Price Target Increased by 11.53% to 453.77

January 14, 2026 — 09:48 am EST

The average one-year price target for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:SUVPF) has been revised to $453.77 / share. This is an increase of 11.53% from the prior estimate of $406.85 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $333.11 to a high of $700.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.54% from the latest reported closing price of $263.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 14.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUVPF is 0.18%, an increase of 13.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.77% to 4,621K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,350K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares , representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUVPF by 13.16% over the last quarter.

FKGRX - Franklin Growth Fund holds 456K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PWJAX - PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund holds 318K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUVPF by 22.59% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 304K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing a decrease of 61.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUVPF by 27.20% over the last quarter.

PRGSX - T. Rowe Price Global Stock Fund holds 254K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares , representing a decrease of 72.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUVPF by 56.46% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

