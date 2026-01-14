Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt (SOAGY) Price Target Increased by 15.05% to 172.82

The average one-year price target for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SOAGY) has been revised to $172.82 / share. This is an increase of 15.05% from the prior estimate of $150.21 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $80.66 to a high of $359.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 221.22% from the latest reported closing price of $53.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOAGY is 0.02%, an increase of 19.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 22K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 11.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOAGY by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 97.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOAGY by 4,229.69% over the last quarter.

Skopos Labs holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ENDW - Cambria Endowment Style ETF holds 0K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

