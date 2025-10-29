Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt (SOAGY) Price Target Decreased by 10.59% to 142.60

The average one-year price target for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SOAGY) has been revised to $142.60 / share. This is a decrease of 10.59% from the prior estimate of $159.49 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $89.39 to a high of $215.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 165.06% from the latest reported closing price of $53.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOAGY is 0.02%, an increase of 31.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.57% to 23K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 11.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOAGY by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Mar Vista Investment Partners holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 50.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOAGY by 33.30% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 97.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOAGY by 4,229.69% over the last quarter.

Skopos Labs holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.