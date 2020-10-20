Sartorius 9M Profit, Orders Climb; Lifts FY20 Outlook; Backs FY25 View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sartorius AG (SDMHF.PK), a German laboratory and pharmaceutical equipment provider, reported Tuesday that its nine-month earnings and sales grew in significant double-digit rates with high demand for nearly entire product range.

Net profit for the Group increased 37.9 percent to 211.2 million euros from last year's 153.2 million euros. Consolidated earnings per ordinary share were 3.08 euros, up from previous year's 2.23 euros, and per preference share were 3.09 euros, up from last year's 2.24 euros.

Underlying EBITDA was up 35.3 percent from last year to 488.7 million euros, and margin climbed to 29.1 percent from 26.6 percent a year ago.

In the first nine months, Sartorius increased Group sales revenue by 23.9 percent to 1.68 billion euros from 1.36 billion euros. Sales revenue grew 25.2 percent in constant currencies.

Order intake increased 36.3 percent on a reported basis and 37.8 percent at constant rates to 1.96 billion euros, with pandemic effects accounting for around 10 percentage points.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, Sartorius now expects consolidated sales revenue to increase at the upper end of, or slightly above, the range of 22 percent to 26 percent forecasted to date.

The underlying EBITDA margin is now forecasted to be around 29.5 percent, compared to previously expected about 28.5 percent.

Further, mid-range forecasts are subject to particularly high uncertainty at present, and has not changed its defined ambition for 2025. The company continues to expect to achieve sales revenue of around 4 billion euros and an underlying EBITDA margin of about 28 percent for the full year of 2025.

