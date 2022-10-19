Sartorius 9M Profit Climbs, Order Down; Now Sees FY22 Revenue In Lower Half Of Previous View Range

(RTTNews) - Sartorius AG (SARTF), a German pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier, reported Wednesday that its nine-month net profit surged 70.8 percent to 525.7 million euros from last year's 307.8 million euros.

Relevant net profit reached 501.2 million euros, compared to last year's 407 million euros. Underlying earnings were 7.32 euros per ordinary share, compared to 5.94 euros per share a year ago.

In the first nine months, Group sales revenue climbed 23.2 percent to 3.11 billion euros from last year's 2.53 billion euros. Sales revenue grew 16.6 percent in constant currencies.

Order intake, meanwhile, dropped 5 percent from last year to 3.12 billion euros.

Underlying EBITDA increased 21.4 percent to 1.05 billion euros. Underlying EBITDA margin was at 33.8 percent, down from 34.3 percent last year.

Further, the company specified its outlook for fiscal 2022, and now expects sales revenue growth to be in the lower half of the previous range of 15 to 19 percent. Projection for underlying EBITDA margin is unchanged at about 34 percent.

