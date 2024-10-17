News & Insights

Sartorius 9-month Underlying Net Profit Declines; Confirms 2024 Guidance

October 17, 2024

(RTTNews) - Sartorius reported that its nine-month underlying net profit amounted to 208 million euros compared to 274 million euros, prior year. Underlying earnings per ordinary share were 3.01 euros compared to 4.00 euros.

In the first nine months of the fiscal year, Sartorius reported a decline in sales revenue of 2.0 percent in constant currencies, or down 2.8 percent reported, compared to the prior-year period, to 2.47 billion euros. Order intake increased significantly by 6.6 percent in constant currencies, or up 5.7 percent reported, to 2.33 billion euros.

Based on the company's nine-month results, management confirmed its guidance for the full year 2024.

