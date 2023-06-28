Sarissa Capital Calls For Shareholder Presence At Alkermes' Board

(RTTNews) - Sarissa Capital Management LP has released a letter addressed to the shareholders of Alkermes plc (ALKS) expressing concerns over the company's performance and calling for significant changes. In the letter, Sarissa criticized Alkermes Chairman and CEO Richard Pops, for the destruction of shareholder value, during his long tenure.

Sarissa criticized that Alkermes, with approximately $1 billion in revenue, a significant portion of which comes from cost-free royalty income, has consistently operated at a loss under Pops' leadership. The letter highlighted the limited oversight by the board and the lack of accountability to shareholders. Sarissa believes that true change can only be achieved with a strong shareholder presence on the board.

Sarissa alleged that the board's refreshment process was orchestrated by Pops, and primarily aligned with his interests rather than those of the shareholders.

The letter emphasized the board's refusal to add their nominees, specifically mentioning Sarah Schlesinger.

Sarissa urged fellow shareholders to vote in favor of Sarah Schlesinger using the BLUE universal proxy card. Further advised shareholders to vote "WITHHOLD" on Richard Gaynor, a cancer specialist.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.