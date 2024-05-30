News & Insights

Sareum Holdings Appoints New Sole Broker

May 30, 2024 — 05:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sareum Holdings (GB:SAR) has released an update.

Sareum Holdings, a biotech firm focused on developing kinase inhibitors for autoimmune diseases and cancer, has appointed Hybridan LLP as its sole broker. The company is advancing its lead candidate, SDC-1801, targeting TYK2 and JAK1, into Phase 1a/b clinical trials with a focus on psoriasis treatment. Additionally, Sareum is working on SDC-1802 for potential use in cancer immunotherapy.

