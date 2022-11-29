Sarepta's (SRPT) DMD Gene Therapy BLA Gets FDA Priority Review

Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT announced that the FDA accepted its biologics license application (BLA) filing seeking accelerated approval for its gene therapy candidate, SRP-9001, to treat ambulant patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (“DMD”).

The FDA also granted priority review to the BLA filing. A final decision on the BLA is expected by May 29, 2023.

The BLA filing is supported by data from multiple studies from the clinical development program evaluating SRP-9001 in DMD. Earlier this June, Sarepta and Roche announced new functional data across these studies, demonstrating that treatment with SRP-9001 led to functional improvements in individuals suffering from DMD compared with a propensity-weighted external control group multiple times. The time points vary from one-, two- and four years post-treatment.

Management also initiated a pivotal phase III study, EMBARK, last year. It will act as a confirmatory study seeking full approval for SRP-9001 in DMD.

If approved by the FDA, SRP-9001 will be the first gene therapy for DMD patients. The therapy is also expected to generate a billion dollars in revenue for Sarepta. The gene therapy has also been granted Fast Track, Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) and orphan drug designations by the FDA.

The therapy is being developed in partnership with Roche RHHBY. Sarepta and Roche entered into a licensing agreement in 2019 to develop SRP-9001 for DMD. Per the agreement, Roche has exclusive rights to launch and commercialize SRP-9001 in ex-U.S. markets.

Apart from SRP-9001, the company is also developing SRP-5051 (vesleteplirsen), its next-generation exon-skipping pipeline candidate for treating DMD patients with skipping exon 51.

Sarepta’s commercial portfolio consists of three RNA-based PMO therapies targeting DMD — Exondys 51, Vyondys 53 and Amondys 45. These drugs can potentially address nearly a third of all patients with DMD in the United States.

