Sarepta: FDA To Review BLA For SRP-9001 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) announced the FDA has accepted the company's Biologics License Application seeking accelerated approval of SRP-9001 for the treatment of ambulant individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. SRP-9001 has been granted Priority Review by the FDA, with a regulatory action date of May 29, 2023. The company noted that SRP-9001 would be the first gene therapy for Duchenne.

Sarepta is responsible for global development and manufacturing for SRP-9001. In December 2019, Roche partnered with Sarepta to accelerate access to SRP-9001 for patients outside the United States.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.