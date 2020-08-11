Sarepta, University Of Florida To Accelerate Development Of Therapies For Rare Genetic Diseases

(RTTNews) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and the University of Florida have collaborated to accelerate the discovery and development of therapies for rare genetic diseases, the company said in a statement.

The company said it will fund multiple research programs at the University, and will have an exclusive option to further develop any new therapeutic compounds that result from the funded research programs.

Funding has been allocated for four projects. The projects include exploratory research in novel gene therapy vectors, next-generation capsids and gene editing technologies as well as work in new therapeutic areas in degenerative genetic diseases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.