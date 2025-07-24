Sarepta Therapeutics's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SRPT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Sarepta Therapeutics. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $648,015, and 5 are calls, amounting to $298,100.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2.5 to $35.0 for Sarepta Therapeutics over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sarepta Therapeutics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sarepta Therapeutics's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Sarepta Therapeutics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SRPT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $7.50 $115.2K 40 709 SRPT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $4.5 $4.0 $4.0 $7.50 $95.8K 40 250 SRPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.8 $12.50 $95.0K 88 251 SRPT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.2 $4.0 $4.33 $10.00 $86.6K 275 264 SRPT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $4.5 $4.0 $4.0 $7.50 $68.4K 40 421

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Majority of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

In light of the recent options history for Sarepta Therapeutics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Sarepta Therapeutics

With a trading volume of 9,960,303, the price of SRPT is down by -16.14%, reaching $11.17.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Sarepta Therapeutics

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $26.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, maintaining a target price of $25. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Sarepta Therapeutics with a target price of $41. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, maintaining a target price of $28. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $20. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $18.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sarepta Therapeutics options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for SRPT

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 Citigroup Initiates Coverage On Sell

