Sarepta Therapeutics Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (28 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 28 analysts have published ratings on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 12 10 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 6 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 5 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated Sarepta Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $102.54, accompanied by a high estimate of $202.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 22.03%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Sarepta Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Louise Chen Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $40.00 $40.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $84.00 $169.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $100.00 $115.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $58.00 $87.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $100.00 $178.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Lowers Buy $98.00 $112.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $70.00 $110.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $123.00 $184.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $81.00 $163.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Neutral $40.00 $75.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $113.00 $182.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $125.00 $183.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $110.00 $182.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $75.00 $75.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $182.00 $196.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $115.00 - Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $75.00 $75.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $75.00 $75.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $183.00 $202.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $75.00 $75.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $87.00 $161.00 Louise Chen Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $80.00 $105.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $163.00 $163.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Sell $75.00 $75.00 David Hoang Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $99.00 $124.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $202.00 $202.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $163.00 $163.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sarepta Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sarepta Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sarepta Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sarepta Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Sarepta Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sarepta Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sarepta Therapeutics analyst ratings.

Delving into Sarepta Therapeutics's Background

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Majority of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

Sarepta Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sarepta Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 80.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sarepta Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -60.08%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -33.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sarepta Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.18, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SRPT

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Scotiabank Upgrades Sector Perform Sector Outperform May 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Neutral Neutral May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SRPT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.