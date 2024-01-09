Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $112.84, changing hands as high as $117.88 per share. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 14.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SRPT's low point in its 52 week range is $55.25 per share, with $159.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.77.
