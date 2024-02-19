Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Moves 7.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) shares ended the last trading session 7.8% higher at $134.61. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6.9% gain over the past four weeks.

The sudden surge in the stock price was observed after the company announced that the FDA has accepted (under Priority Review) its efficacy supplement to the biologics license application, seeking to expand the treatment label for Elevidys for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. A final decision from the regulatory body is expected on Jun 21, 2024. Subject to approval, the filing will also convert the Elevidys accelerated approval to a traditional approval.

This biopharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +98.4%. Revenues are expected to be $382.11 million, up 47.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Sarepta Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SRPT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Sarepta Therapeutics is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM), finished the last trading session 1% higher at $29.28. MIRM has returned 10% over the past month.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +54.8% over the past month to -$0.33. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +66.7%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.